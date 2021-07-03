Temporary Skate Park Opens in Amherstburg

A temporary skate park is now open in the Town of Amherstburg.

The park was moved from H. Murray Smith Centennial Park to make way for a new high school for the Greater Essex County School Board that is currently under construction.

Councillor Don McArthur says temporary ramps were set up behind the Community Hub at 320 Richmond St. Thursday.

He says it's not a permanent solution, but it's already proving to be a popular spot.

"It's been a long and lonely pandemic, especially for our kids, who have really been aching for something to do," he says. "Just to see them out there, it really warms your heart. Summer has arrived."

McArthur says there are quiet a few items that need a permanent home to make way for the school.

"The skate park, basketball courts, tennis courts, the pool, a portion of the track with the sale to the school board to make way for the new high school," he says. "Long term we have to figure out how to replace all of these things and where they're all going to go, because they all don't fit on the northern portion of Centennial Park."

He says the public will know more after potential plans for Jack Purdie Park and H. Murray Smith Centennial Park are revealed next week.

"I haven't seen these concepts, but there's four for each park that are going to show the skate park could go here," says McArthur. "Let's just come up with the absolute best [fit] for the residents of Amherstburg."

Concept drawings for Jack Purdie Park and H. Murray Smith Centennial Park will be unveiled at a virtual meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The town will then launch a survey to get feedback from the community.