Temporary skate park removed in Amherstburg due to 'destructive conduct'

The Town of Amherstburg is removing a skate park from near the Community Hub due to what's being called "destructive conduct."

The park was set up this past June behind the Community Hub at 320 Richmond St., moving there from H. Murray Smith Centennial Park to make way for the new high school.

Aldo DiCarlo, Mayor of Amherstburg, says it's being shut down despite having police and security there.

"We can't have them 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he says. "There's a few bad apples causing a problem, I don't want people to think we're saying 'all skateboarders are a problem,' I don't think that's true."

DiCarlo says there are some that are doing damage and breaking into the building.

"We just can't seem to get a handle on it," he says. "We're working on it but in the short term, unfortunately we've had so many complaints that we had to address it now."

DiCarlo says everyone has been working on this since the problems started not long after the ramps were opened.

"We all got other things to do and we can't just camp out there," he says. "Simple security is not gong to solve this, that's what we've already tried. We think the best option for the short-term, and it is winter, is to just get out of there for now and just work on a solution."

The town is asking resident to help them determine the new location for a multi-use skate park and which amenities you would like to see by taking an online survey.

With files from Rob Hindi