Temporary Stoney Point Library branch set to open next week

Essex County Library is getting ready to open Stoney Point's new temporary branch.

It will open on Tuesday, February 21 at 1pm with the official grand opening slated for Saturday, February 25th.

The branch is located in the 800-block of Comber Side Road and has free internet access and a collection of updated material.

CEO & Chief Librarian Adam Craig says the Stoney Point community has been waiting a long time for the branch to get back up and running.

He says Essex County Library is excited for the opening.

"We take phone calls and emails from the Stoney Point community every week and so we're really just focusing on getting us open and then whatever happens in the future and we're more than happy to look at a permanent home down the road," he says.

Craig says the new branch is just under 1,000 square feet.

"It's a small facility, it's the right size, perfect size for the community and we are sharing a parking lot with Stoney Point Park, so sort of tucked in behind one of the schools out there," says Craig.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Essex County Library

He adds the new branch is located with a 'modern portable.'

"We've got it fully accessible with a ramp and fully accessible washrooms so we've got everything taken care of and ready to go," he says.

The previous Stoney Point branch closed in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Lakeshore council heard plans to renovate the Comber branch but the Stoney Point branch would close with services shifted to a pop-up community outreach model.

In December 2021, council agreed to spend $185,000 on a 1,000-square-foot trailer to be located at Stoney Point Park.