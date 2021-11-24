Temporary Stoney Point library to be considered despite plea to reopen current location

Library services could be returning to Stoney Point, but it won't be at the building residents are hoping for.

Last month, Lakeshore council voted to close the branch shifting services to a community outreach model following a recommendation from the Essex County Library board.

On Tuesday, close to a dozen residents spoke out against the closure urging council to reconsider its decision, but following a debate lasting more than three hours, a motion was passed to investigate putting a portable in Stoney Point Park as a temporary solution.

Resident Paul Crack says decisions like this hurt the community.

"It takes a village to raise a child. All of you on council are part of our village. Every decision you make and when you close an asset as vital as the library you crush morale, strip away pride. You shut off a light where parents can send your children."

Benjamin Leblanc-Beaudoin lives in the area and says he expected more from council.

"From top to bottom, the administration, the councillors, you failed the people, you failed your neighbours. Unfortunately, there's been a lack of communication and the people of Stoney Point had to find out through a media article that their library was going to be closing."

Resident Wayne Zimney says the community is feeling blindsided.

"As a lifetime resident of this area, I cannot stress the importance of having this library open until another solution can be reached. The decision to close was made with no community input whatsoever. Residents were blindsided by this decision of the library board and Lakeshore council until we saw the books being hauled away."

Mayor Tom Bain and councillors Len Janisse and Steven Wilder voted in favour of the reconsideration while the rest of council turned it down.

The municipality would have had to spend roughly $200,000 to bring the current branch in Stoney Point up to accessibility standards while the cost to install a portable in Stoney Point Park is not yet known.

A report will come back to council at its next meeting.