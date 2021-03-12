Temporary Support Staff Needed for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Amherstburg, Leamington and Windsor are looking for support staff to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

All three municipalities are hosting clinics as vaccinations ramp up in the coming weeks.

According to the release, more than 100 temporary positions are availible to support mass vaccination sites.

They're looking for staff to fill non-medical roles including: greeters, client guides, registration clerks and runners.

Applicants will need to be available to work between 24-40 hours per week, be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivilancy.

Officials will only accept online applications, but phone numbers are available for those with special needs and access issues.

Visit www.careers.amherstburg.ca, www.leamington.ca or www.citywindsor.ca for more on how to apply.



