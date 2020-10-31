Ten New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

Windsor-Essex now has 2,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with local health reporting 10 new cases Saturday.

According to the health unit, five were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, one is related to travel outside of North America while the remaining four are still being investigated.

Two long-term care homes are under outbreak protocol — Lifetimes on Riverside in Windsor and Iler Lodge in Essex.

There are currently no workplaces or schools on the health unit's list of outbreaks.