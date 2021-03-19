Ten Students Dismissed from Holy Names High School due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board has dismissed 10 students from Holy Names High School due to COVID-19.

According to the release, the health unit notified the board of a confirmed case at the school at 1400 Northwood St. in Windsor on Friday.

Everyone directly affected by the case has been contacted, and the board is working with The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on contact tracing.

The board says messages have been sent out to, staff, students and parents to advice them of the situation.

Anyone who hasn't been contacted in relation to the COVID-19 case is expected to attend school as planned Monday.