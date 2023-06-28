Tenants start moving into Meadowbrook Place

It's an exciting time at Meadowbrook Place in east Windsor as tenants are starting to move into the housing complex.

Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation CEO Cynthia Summers says 50 per cent of the units have been spoken for, with six tenants already moved in.

She says four tenants with Community Living have also moved into their units that were built specially for their needs.

Summers say the corporation is now looking to hire a real estate agent to rent roughly 70 market units.

"We're at a situation where 50 per cent of the units overall have been spoken for," says Summers. "We just tendered, put out a tender to hire a real estate agent to rent off the market units that are left and we have about 35 bachelor units available for market rent and about 35 one bed rooms."

She says it's been a universally positive response from tenants that have already moved in.

"It makes me feel almost emotional because it's bringing so much join to so many people," she says. "So I think on a practical level it means more housing for Windsor and I believe very strongly that we need more buildings of this size and varies types of housing but I think it's a really positive first step."

Chief Regeneration and Development Officer Jay Shanmugam says tenants are extremely comfortable in their units.

"You always here comments about how refreshing it is to live in a unit like this and to add to the energy efficiency, they're going to be saving 60 per cent on their utility bill," says Summers. "We just provided them with a healthy, safe environment and they're also going to be saving of their utility bill so it's a great project for Windsor."

Summers expects to have all tenant leases signed by the fall with most moved in by then.

Those who are interested in an apartment unit are asked to call 519-254-1681 ext 3100 or visit weliving.ca.

The corporation hopes to hold an official grand opening celebration in the fall with tenants, government officials and representatives from different agencies.

The estimated $38.7-million affordable housing development is a 10 storey housing complex that includes 145 units, with 76 of those units considered affordable housing.

It's fully accessible and has two elevators, a fitness room, common areas, small and large gathering spaces and a garden area.

The complex is located on Meadowbrook Lane, just north of Forest Glade Dr.