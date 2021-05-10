Tenders for Kingsville Parks Up for Approval

Tenders for new playground equipment at two parks in Kingsville are up for approval Monday.

A report going before council recommends town council approve $54,000 for New World Park Solutions to install equipment at Cottam Rotary Park.

The tender came in under the $65,000 budget for the project.

Close to $76,000 is also up for approval to have the company install playground equipment at Ruthven Park, well under the $125,000 set aside for the work.

According to the report, the remaining funds will be used for amenities like park furniture, a paved pathway and fencing at Ruthven Park.

Kingsville Town Council gets underway at 6 p.m.