Tent City Appears on Lawn of Condemned Apartment Building in West Windsor

Residents of a west Windsor apartment building have taken upon themselves to find a place to live after being being evicted from their home earlier this week.

The City of Windsor condemned the building 245 Detroit St. due to its lack of working fire alarms, heating and ventilation systems and running water to the entire building.

With nowhere else to go, some residents have moved their possessions outside and set up tents on the building's front lawn.

Neighbour and outreach worker Lacy Krzbo says it's a bad situation all around.

"A lot of the residents have moved their belongings out on to the property out front," says Krzbo. "They're trying to be as cooperative as they can. The police have been here. There's been no incidents in that regard. Things are moving, but very slowly."

She says as many as 20 residents are now homeless.

"No one has found housing, but there is a lot of players and a lot of support trying to do that, but there's a lot of barriers here and no housing really available," she says. "So we're in quite the tight spot right now."

Krzbo adds the process for finding a place to live is a slow one.

"We're trying to work to speed up that process for these residents because of everything they've endured and just the building not being safe," says Krzbo. "So I really have no answers. We're all just working together collectively to try to find solutions here."

The city has pledged to help those who don't have anywhere else to go through services like Family Services Windsor-Essex and the Welcome Centre Shelter.

The lawyer representing the property owner, Michael Thiele, says the owner will be assessing the building and will follow directives from the city to ensure public safety.

— with files from CTV Windsor