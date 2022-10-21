Tentative deal for City of Windsor inside workers

A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Windsor and its inside workers.

City council met Friday morning where they ratified the agreement unanimously.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city and union have come to a place that's fair for the employees and taxpayers.

He says negotiations lasted 13-months.

"We understood where we were with our Local 82 agreement and saw lots of similarities to that in this agreement and so we look forward to this going to the union for a membership vote and getting this resolved and having labour peace for three years here at city hall," Dilkens said.

He says the city was able to settle with Local 82 and the outside workers earlier this year.

"The pattern in many ways had been set and this bargaining unit had some different issues they were trying to resolve and I think we got to a place that is fair for the employees that resolves some of those issues, not all of them, but at the end of the day it's also fair to taxpayers in the city as well."

Members of CUPE Local 543 have been working without a contract since December 2021.

Contract details have not been released, but the union had previously said the main issues are work-life balance, retention and recruitment, and pay equity in terms of compensation and benefits given their predominately female membership.

There's no word when the union will hold a ratification vote.

The agreement, if approved, alleviates a strike threat before Monday's municipal election as members had voted 77% in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

Social service workers, bylaw enforcement officers, and building inspectors are some of the employees at the city represented by CUPE Local 543, and depending on the time of year the union represents around 1,300 workers.