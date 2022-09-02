Tentative deal for full-time college support staff

A tentative deal has been reached between Ontario's 24 colleges and full-time support staff.

The College Employer Council (CEC) and OPSEU say it's a three-year collective agreement, but no details will be released until after a ratification vote.

If approved, the contract would cover 230 employees at St. Clair College.

A joint statement released on Thursday says the contract recognizes the important work that full-time support staff provide to colleges, students and the post-secondary education system.

"This tentative agreement ensures students remain a top priority and guarantees no disruption to the start of their semester," said Management Bargaining Chair, Pascal Bessette. "We value our ongoing employer/employee relationship, and this agreement is a testament to how working together benefits the College system as a whole."

It goes on to say the deal is a fair and reasonable one.

"Full-Time Support staff are an integral part of the College sector and the ongoing development of Ontario's higher education system," said CEC, CEO, Graham Lloyd. Thanks to the hard work, respect, and commitment of both bargaining teams, we were able to reach agreement."

The date of the ratification vote is expected to be announced shortly.

In the meantime, the current collective agreement that expired on August 31, 2022, will continue to be in effect.