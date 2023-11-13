Tentative deal in place for Magna Integram Windsor Seating workers

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and Magna Integram Windsor Seating.

The tentative deal was reported on the union's social media pages Sunday night.

As AM800 news reported last week, about 900 unionized employees walked off the job Wednesday morning to back contract demands.

Local 444 president Dave Cassidy had said wages, pensions and benefits were the top three issues going into talks.

The plant on Patillo Road in Lakeshore is a tier 1 supplier for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to the union's post, workers on the dayshift and all foam employees are to report to work on Monday.

The union has yet to say when the ratification meeting will take place.