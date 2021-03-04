Tentative Deal in Place for Unionized Dakkota Integrated Systems Members

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and Dakkota Integrated Systems.

The deal was announced on the union's social media pages Wednesday night.

Details of the agreement have not been released but a virtual ratification meeting is set for Saturday at 10:30am.

Dakkota is the third company out of the "feeder four" plants to reach a tentative agreement.

ZF/TRW was the first and ratified the deal last weekend.

A tentative deal was reached between the union and Avancez late Monday afternoon. Unionized workers at Avancez will vote Saturday at 9am.

The union is now shifting its focus to HBPO Canada Inc., the final company of the "feeder four" without a tentative deal.