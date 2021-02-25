Tentative Deal in Place for ZF/TRW Members

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and ZF/TRW.

According to a union tweet, the deal was reached Wednesday night.

A virtual ratification meeting is set for Saturday morning at 11am.

Details of the agreement have not been released.

ZF/TRW is one of four feeder auto supply plants for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, union members at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if a deals are not reached with the supply companies.

The tweet from the union goes on to say, Avancez is up next for pattern bargaining.