Tentative Deal in Place for ZF/TRW Members
A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and ZF/TRW.
According to a union tweet, the deal was reached Wednesday night.
A virtual ratification meeting is set for Saturday morning at 11am.
Details of the agreement have not been released.
ZF/TRW is one of four feeder auto supply plants for the Windsor Assembly Plant.
As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, union members at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if a deals are not reached with the supply companies.
The tweet from the union goes on to say, Avancez is up next for pattern bargaining.