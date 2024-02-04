Tentative deal reached between ATU Local 616 and Transit Windsor; Strike averted

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 616 announced late Sunday night that a tentative deal had been reached with Transit Windsor, averting a strike that was set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

"After challenging negotiations with the Transit Windsor Collective Bargaining Committee, we are pleased to report that we have secured a tentative agreement and there will not be a strike," ATU Local 616 said in a release.

"This, after months of gruelling bargaining with the Company seeking considerable concessions to offset and/or recoup costs from federally mandated personal medical leave days."

"We have been vocal that we were working towards a fair and reasonable collective agreement for our membership, that reflects the current working and health and safety conditions for both workers and passengers, as well as wage increases that are reflective of industry standards. We feel that we have achieved that."

The union says it looks forward to presenting the tentative agreement at a ratification meeting that is currently being scheduled.

Talks began late summer 2023 and had been slow and sluggish according to ATU International Vice President Manny Sforza.

The workers contract expired on Sept. 30, 2023 and were in a strike position since Dec. 3, 2023.

ATU Local 616 first issued a 72-hour strike notice to the City of Windsor on Jan. 11 but rescinded it hours before the strike deadline of 12:01 am Jan. 15.

The union held a press conference Jan. 16 and claimed a major sticking point in negotiations was the 10 paid sick days that are federally mandated for transit workers.

Another 72-hour strike notice was issued Jan. 29 after the union said that contract talks were at an impasse.

ATU Local 616 represents almost 300 members, including operators, customer service, administration, maintenance, and skilled trades, providing transit throughout Windsor and Essex County, and tunnel bus service to Detroit.