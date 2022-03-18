Tentative deal reached between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor
A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor.
No details have been released but the union says two in-person ratification meetings will take place on Sunday, March 20 at the Caboto Club.
The first meeting is scheduled for 9am but members are asked to register at 8am.
The second meeting is set for 7pm and members are asked to register at 6pm.
Contract talks between the union and representatives from Caesars Windsor started in mid-February.
The current collective agreement is set to expire on April 2 at 11:59 p.m. The deal was set to expire in 2021 but it was extended another year.
There are roughly 1,800 unionized workers at Caesars Windsor.
Earlier this week, workers voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.
During the last contract negotiations in 2018, workers at the casino were on strike for 60 days before a deal was finally ratified.