Tentative Deal Reached Between Unifor Local 444 and TransAlta

A tentative deal has been reached between Unifor Local 444 and TransAlta.

The deal was announced on Thursday around 11:45 a.m. by the union on its social media.

As heard on AM800 news Thursday morning, negotiations between the two parties went past the midnight strike deadline in an effort to reach a deal.

There are 18 active workers at TransAlta with 20 retirees.

The company supplies the Windsor Assembly Plant with compressed air, including air guns, cooling water and heat.

A ratification vote is set for Friday and results are expected to be released early Friday evening.