Tentative deal reached for Essex County Library workers

A tentative deal has been reached for Essex County Library workers.

The agreement is for three-years and will go into effect on April 1st if ratified.

Details are not being released at this time until its been ratified by the workers and the Essex County Library board.

The 50-plus workers are represented by CUPE Local 2318.

In a release local president Laura Wilkinson said, "The bargaining team and I are happy to be able to bring to our membership a collective agreement that is a testament to the positive working relationship between the employer and the union."

Library CEO and Chief Librarian Adam Craig stated, "Essex County Library staff have shown outstanding commitment and imagination in providing our users the best experience possible. We have worked hard with the union to craft a tentative agreement we feel is fair and equitable."

The union plans to hold a ratification meeting soon and then the agreement will go to the board for approval.

Laura Wilkinson, president of CUPE Local 2318, and Adam Craig, CEO and Chief Librarian of the Essex County Library