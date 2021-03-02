Tentative Deal Reached with Another Feeder Plant for Windsor Assembly

A tentative agreement has been reached between Avancez and the union representing its workers in Windsor-Essex.

Unifor Local 444 says a ratification vote will take place virtually at 9 a.m. this coming Saturday.

It's the second tentative deal to be reached with the "feeder four" plants.

Workers at ZF/TRW ratified a new, three-year contract on the weekend.

Contract negotiations will now shift to the remaining two feeder plants, Dakkota and HBPO.

All four companies supply parts to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

With files from Rusty Thomson