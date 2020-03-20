Tentative Deal Reached with Elementary School Workers

It comes after months of negotiations and rotating job strikes across Ontario. In a statement on Twitter, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he's “pleased” with the agreement that also includes educational support workers as well as the school boards trustees' association.

The province reached a tentative deal with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Friday.

The ETFO issued a statement saying negotiations were "very prolonged and difficult" and the union is “very grateful for the support and unwavering solidarity of ... members, and the public."

No details have been released, but major unions had asked for two per cent on salary and around six per cent on benefits — and that it wanted concessions on a regulation that dictates seniority-based hiring.

The province said it would not budge beyond an offer to increase wages and benefits by one per cent per year.

A date for a ratification vote will be set for the ETFO’s 83,000 members next week.