Tentative Deal Reached with Fiat Vehicle Haulers

Workers with Automotive Transport Service have come to a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler.

The company transports vehicles for Fiat's Windsor Assembly plant and could have had a large impact on production if an agreement wasn't reached, but a multi-year deal was struck Friday night and will be brought before more than 40 workers Sunday, according to Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy.

Cassidy says he can't get into details until the membership is briefed on the pact, but he's confident it's going to be well received.

"There were concessions on the table by we walked away with no concessions and we're very happy with the agreement and our members are going to be very happy," he says. "We got everything captured that our membership asked for ... and we're excited to present it to the membership on Sunday."

He tells AM800 News ATS workers have a tough job and deserve any gains they've secured.

"Doesn't matter if it's raining, snowing, hot, cold, they're out there and it's pretty tough when you're backing those vehicles up on them double-decker car haulers," he says. "I take my hat off to these guys."

A ratification vote will be held at Unifor Local 444's Union Hall on Turner Rd. Sunday morning — the vote gets underway at 11:00am.

The ATS haulers are not part of the 300 Unifor Local 444 members in the Fiat Chrysler AutomotiveTransport Division.

Fiat Chrysler officials told Unifor in writing that the company would eliminate ground transport services at the Windsor Assembly Plant in March.

The union has been trying to maintain the division and submitted cost saving ideas, but there's been little movement in those negotiations.