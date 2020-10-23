Tentative Deal Struck Between Public School Board and OSSTF District 9

Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) has reached a tentative deal with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation - District 9 (OSSTF D9) Teacher Bargaining Unit.

According to a release from the GECDSB, both sides reached the deal on Thursday after a collaborative process.

The release goes on to say, "the tentative agreement provides stability and security moving forward for both the employees and the board."

OSSTF District 9 members along with school board trustees still need to vote on the deal.

The union represents 850 public school board teachers.

Thursday also see both sides reach a tentative deal for roughly 900 educational support staff.