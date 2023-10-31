Tentative deal with Stellantis includes specific improvements for Windsor Assembly workers

A tentative deal reached between Stellantis and the union representing its Canadian workers includes several items specific to the Windsor Assembly Plant and the future electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

Unifor National President Lana Payne spoke during a news conference Monday afternoon to provide a few details on the tentative agreement with the automaker.

More than 8,200 workers, including those at the Windsor Assembly Plant, walked out early Monday morning when the two sides failed to reach an agreement, but a tentative deal was announced later in the morning after the two sides remained at the bargaining table.

Payne says the tentative deal includes the core economic pattern on wages, pensions, investments, as well as electric vehicle transition supports that were achieved in deals with Ford and General Motors.

She says this deal also includes a number of Stellantis specific improvements.

"Pensions, work practices, investments, and special measures for workers at Windsor Assembly, who have been navigating their own EV plant retool over the course of our negotiations," says Payne.

NextStar Energy is the first large scale, electric vehicle battery plant in Canada with production planned to launch in 2024. Once fully operational, the $5-billion plant is expected to employ 2,500 workers.

The operation is a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution.

Payne told the news conference that they had extensive discussions around the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, which Stellantis is a minority shareholder.

"We made our position and our objectives around this plant crystal clear, these will be good, unionized jobs that pay autoworker wages and they will be Unifor members. We agreed with the company to further discussions as the plant gets up and running," she says.

Payne says the company has made written commitments to deliver investments of $3-billion in the Canadian facilities.

"We have a clearer road map now on the Windsor and Brampton assembly plants, both expected to return to three shifts," she says. "Also on our Etobicoke casting plant, where we will also see an increase employment over the course of this agreement.

Details of the tentative agreement will be further explained ahead of a ratification vote set for this weekend.

Unionized workers covered by the tentative deal will hold a ratification vote at 9 a.m. Saturday at Caesars Windsor.