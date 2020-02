A new festival is coming to Windsor's waterfront.

A Windsor standing committee has approved the Windsor Tequila Expo and Taco Fest at the Riverfront Festival Plaza for Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The event management company based out of London, Ontario specializes in hosting different cultural festivals.

The company has hosted a Tequila Expo in London since 2016 and in Oshawa since 2017.