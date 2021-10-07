Termination deadline passes for unvaccinated employees at WRH

The deadline has passed for staff and employees at Windsor Regional Hospital to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or they lose their jobs.

140 employees along with seven professional staff were placed on two-week unpaid leave on Sept. 22 after failing to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, anyone who failed to meet the Oct. 7 deadline to comply with the hospital's vaccination policy would have their employment terminated or their hospital privileges suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.

The hospital plans to release information later this morning on the number of employees that are being terminated from their positions.