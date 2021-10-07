iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Termination deadline passes for unvaccinated employees at WRH

AM800-news-Windsor-Regional-Hospital

The deadline has passed for staff and employees at Windsor Regional Hospital to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or they lose their jobs.

140 employees along with seven professional staff were placed on two-week unpaid leave on Sept. 22 after failing to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, anyone who failed to meet the Oct. 7 deadline to comply with the hospital's vaccination policy would have their employment terminated or their hospital privileges suspended on an immediate mid-term basis.

The hospital plans to release information later this morning on the number of employees that are being terminated from their positions.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events