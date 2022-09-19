Terry Fox returns as an in-person event

The Terry Fox Run returned to an in-person event over the weekend after being held virtually for two years.

The run was held on Sunday, September 18 in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Participants took part in 2K, 5K, and 10K routes where they could walk, run, ride or wheel their way across Green Acres Optimist Park in Tecumseh.

Around 800 participants and volunteers took part in the run on Sunday.

Tecumseh Terry Fox Run Committee Chair Jan Wright says people were happy to return to a traditional format.

"It was an incredible feeling at the park. People were dancing, walking their dogs, there were lots of children's activities and we did the 2K,5K and the 10K, everyone had a great time and the weather was spectacular. "

Wright says the event was impacted significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had the virtual run for the last few years and it was really nice to see the smiling faces again and work together for this great cause. People like to participate together but I think this year because people are concerned about being in a large group even if we are outdoors."

She says donations were made online before the run began.

"When we started the morning, we already had $50,000 in funds raised online. Last year we were at $70,000 raised and hopefully, we'll get a little over that this year."

Proceeds for the event go towards cancer research.

Over the years the event has raised $1.1 million locally and over $850 million worldwide.

Participants wore t-shirts with Terry Fox's face and the slogan "I'm Not a Quitter," a tribute to his quote "Nobody is ever going to call me a quitter."