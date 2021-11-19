Test requirement for short-term visits to U.S. to be dropped Nov. 30

The federal government says that as of Nov. 30, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who are visiting the United States for less than 72 hours won't need a costly molecular test for COVID-19 in order to return home.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also says that by the end of the month, travellers who received the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated for travel purposes.

Critics in both countries have been complaining for weeks about the need for what's known as a PCR test, which can run between $150-$300 per swab, saying it's a major deterrent to the resumption of cross-border travel.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says border communities like Windsor are unique, as many of their residents have family on both sides of the Detroit River.

"Those families have been separated for more than 20 months and when the border finally reopened, the need for a negative PCR test limited the ability of many to make the trip," he continued. "Adherence to Public Health measures is critical to keeping case counts low and limiting the potential for community spread, but allowing Canadians to cross the border, visit with family and return without a PCR test is fair, reasonable and compassionate."

Last Friday, the Border City Mayor’s Caucus held a meeting with Canada’s new Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino and Dilkens says that table was unanimous in their advocacy to end the current policy requiring a PCR test to return to Canada from the United States.

"As many are aware, Minister Mendicino attended Law School at the University of Windsor and it’s clear that he understands border Cities and the connections that our region has to Detroit. As we continue to re-open gradually, it is important for us to respond with common sense policies that help reduce risk while also appreciating the realities on the ground – this announcement moves us in that direction,” Dilkens said.

Travellers who are out of the country for more than 72 hours, however, will still be required to present a negative molecular test at the border on their way home.

New York congressman Rep. Brian Higgins wants the test scrapped entirely for vaccinated travellers, but officials say Canada is taking a more responsible, gradual approach to easing its travel restrictions.

The agency also says that as of Jan. 15, it is closing certain loopholes in the vaccination requirement for travellers, including for international students, athletes, work permit holders and essential service providers, including truck drivers.