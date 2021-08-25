Testing and High Vax Rates Will Help Keep Schools Safe: Moore

Regular testing combined with high levels of COVID-19 vaccination among staff and eligible students should keep Ontario schools safe when they open next month, the province's top doctor said Tuesday.

Dr. Kieran Moore said schools will be monitored in the coming weeks to see if higher rates of vaccination are required among staff, for whom immunization against COVID-19 isn't mandatory.

He also noted that about 75 per cent of students in Grades 9 through 12 have received one dose and second shots are "quickly following up behind them."

Students younger than 12 currently can't be immunized as no vaccine is approved in Canada for that age group.

The province has previously said it is finalizing a COVID-19 vaccination plan for school staff that would require those who aren't vaccinated to get tested for the virus on a regular basis.

Employers in several sectors, including health care and post-secondary education, however, have said they will require proof of vaccination and will not allow testing as an alternative except for medical or human rights reasons.