Testing continues near Wheatley explosion site

More testing in Wheatley near the site of the explosion.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent says contractors and a team from the University of Windsor were conducting a production flow test of the monitoring well in the municipal parking lot earlier this week.

Officials say the test ran smooth, gas was flared off and the equipment worked as planned.

The municipality says water from the well was discharged into the sanitary sewer and information from the sampling will be used to determine next steps.

Chatham-Kent is reminding residents, when they see the flare it means the planned process along with the equipment are working.

If residents at any time detect the smell of gas, the municipality is asking them to call 911 immediately.

A gas leak on August 26, 2021 led to an explosion on Erie Street North, sending three people to hospital.