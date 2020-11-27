Texans Trounce Lions On Turkey Day

Deshaun Watson had a pair of go-ahead touchdown passes in the first half and threw for two more scores in the fourth quarter to help the Houston Texans pull away and beat the Detroit Lions 41-25 Thursday.

The Texans have won two straight for the first time this season and three of their past four games with interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt had an early pick-6 and Will Fuller had six receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, who have won two straight for the first time this season.

Detroit has dropped two straight and four of its last five games to slip to 4-and-7.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 42 attempts for 295 yards and threw one touchdown and one interception. Running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears December 6th.



with files from Associated Press