Texans Upset New England

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and caught another as the Houston Texans held off the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday Night Football in Houston.

Watson caught a short pass from DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play to put Houston up 28-9 with under 10 minutes to play.

The Texans' defense held New England in check for most of the game as they improved to 8-and-4.

The Patriots scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes, but it was too little too late.

Tom Brady threw for 326 yards, three scores and an interception as the Pats dropped to 10-and-2.

James White compiled 177 total yards and two touchdowns in defeat.