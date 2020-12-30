Texas, Oklahoma State Win Bowl Games

Oklahoma State has ended its season with a bowl game victory.

Spencer Sanders threw for four scores and the Cowboys won the Cheez-It Bowl by building a three-touchdown lead before downing No. 18 Miami, 37-34.

The Cowboys scored on their first three possessions while jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Brennan Presley caught three of Sanders' TD passes, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards after entering the game with just one catch all season.

Hurricanes starting quarterback D'Erik King threw a 10-yard TD pass but had to leave the game late in the first half with a right knee injury.

Backup quarterback N'Kosi Perry threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Miami. Perry's 5-yard TD pass to Michael Harley helped the Hurricanes close to 37-34 with 5:39 left.

Also, backup Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns as No. 20 Texas hammered Colorado, 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl.

Thompson entered the game after starter Sam Ehlinger injured his shoulder late in the first half.

Freshman running back Bijan Robinson had 183 yards on 10 carries with a TD for the Longhorns, who are unbeaten in five bowl games under coach Tom Herman.

with files from Associatred Press