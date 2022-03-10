Thamesville man facing numerous drugs and weapons charges after arrest

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a man from Thamesville after an investigation into the possession of drugs and weapons.

On March 6 at 3:30 p.m. police say they conducted a traffic stop on Selton Line near Orford Road, where they learned a driver was prohibited from driving because of previous incidents.

The man was charged and released with a future court date and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

During an inventory search of the vehicle a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were found.

Police learned the man was bound by four separate weapons prohibition orders, and that the shotgun was reported stolen.

According to police, on March 8 at 7:00 p.m. they located the man and he was arrested.

He was found to be possession of controlled substances, a taser and brass knuckles.

As a result of the investigation, the 33-year-old was charged with the following:

- 1 count of operation of motor vehicle while prohibited

- 1 count of driving while suspended

- 1 count of possess prohibited firearm with ammunition

- 1 count of possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence.

- 1 count of possession of stolen property

- 1 count of careless storage of a firearm

- 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance

- 3 counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

- 3 counts of possession of a weapon knowing possession is unauthorized

- 5 counts of failing to comply with a probation order

- 16 counts of possession contrary to order (weapons and ammunition)

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.