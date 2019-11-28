Thanksgiving Football Fundraiser To Benefit Sparky's Toy Drive

A long time fundraising tradition continues Thursday in Windsor.

Advance Business Systems is hosting its 28th Annual American Thanksgiving Day Football Classic.

A charitable organization is selected each year to benefit from the event — this year's recipient is Sparky's Toy Drive.

President and CEO of Advance Business Systems, Jack Jorgenson, says the event draws locals and out-of-towners.

"Sparky is going to be there. The businesses of southwestern Ontario have been awesome. We've got national companies like Toshiba, Ricoh, HP and people like that that are flying into town to be part of the event. So it's just grown to become a great big event," he says.

Jorgenson says they're upping their fundraising goal from last year.

"Last year we raised $13,000 for the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park and this year we're hoping to get close to $15,000," he says. "Like I've said for many years, Windsor continues to be Canada's best kept secret and the people are awesome."

To date, more than a $200,000 has been donated to several organizations throughout Windsor-Essex.

The sold-out event is being held at the Windsor Yacht Club.