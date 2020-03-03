Thanksgiving Tailgate Raises $23,000 for Leamington Charity

Some holiday fun has raised $23,000 for a Leamington charity.

Hundreds of people gather for The Ryan Friesen Annual Thanksgiving Tailgate in Detroit's Eastern Market every year.

Investment advisors at BMO Nesbitt Burns organize the event and saw an opportunity to give back and began raising money for charity.

Cash from 2019's party was presented to The Bridge Youth Resource Centre at BMO's office in downtown Windsor last week.

"We are an organization that requires donors and this is something that is really a core part of how we function," says The Bridge's Executive Director Krista Rempel. "It was a fabulous day. They're so generous and there was so many people involved with the event and we're just grateful to be a part of it."

She tells AM800 News the money will be put to good use.

"We see anywhere from 20 to 25 youth come in and out each day for a number of reasons, but we are something that is required within this area at this time," added Rempel.

The Bridge helps youth between the ages of 14 and 24 with basic needs and services.