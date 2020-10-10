Thanksgiving Warning Remains in Place Despite Low COVID-19 Numbers Saturday

Despite a surge across the province in recent days, Windsor-Essex is reporting just three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 2,713.

Of the new cases, one is in an agri-farm worker, another with a local healthcare worker while the third was caused by community spread.

One outbreak is reported at a farm in Kingsville.

While numbers are low Saturday, local health officials are still urging the public to limit Thanksgiving festivities to just those who live in your household.

After a record setting day Friday with 939 new cases of the virus, Ontario is reporting 809 Saturday.