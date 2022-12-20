The 26th annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament returns

The annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament returns for its 26th year.

The tournament hosts approximately 2,000 young hockey players annually across 124 teams, ranging from ages four to 14, at a number of local arenas.

Each of the players collect pledges from friends and family, and this event teaches them the importance of giving back to their community from a young age while having fun in a hockey tournament.

In 2021, it was a record-breaking year where just over $482,000 was raised, bringing their overall total donations over 25 years to $4,178,000.

Paul Pietrasko, Co-Chair of Hockey For Hospice, says this new this year is a 50/50 draw.

"The Spitfires have set up a 50/50 draw for us that's available online, and we're doing one at the arenas, we've got some property licence's. But you can donate that way as well, or just go to their site. You can buy a 50/50 ticket and that will help support hospice as well."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hockey For Hospice Website

He says he's excited for the event as he sees constant support throughout the year.

"It means the world. The interesting thing is that I go regularly to the Amherstburg Admirals games and it's really fun seeing all of the Hockey For Hospice hoodies throughout the crowd, and that start actually really helps me personally get a little more pumped."

Pietrasko says they never set a yearly goal.

"Every year the kids have never disappointed us. They've always achieved it. So, we never set a goal because then it's tough to achieve. I mean, the generosity of the Essex County and the hard work of these kids always pays off in the end. We just let it happen."

Hockey For Hospice is held every year from December 27 to December 29, and this year will be in four arenas throughout Tecumseh, Amherstburg, LaSalle and Essex.

Those interested in donating to a player can do so on the Hockey For Hospice website.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi