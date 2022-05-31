The Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex collects over $105,000 in donations

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor & Essex County announced that their Caregiver RX Matching Gift Campaign has raised just over $55,000 through community donations.

Ground Effects Ltd has pledged to match a donation of $50,000.

(Photo Credit: Alzheimer Society Windsor & Essex County)

Through community donations, as well as the matching donation from Ground Effects, the Alzheimer Society raised a total of $105,156 to support their programs and services.

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex provides programs and services for individuals who are living with dementia to receive care and socialization.

During that time their care partner receives support, education, and a chance to rest and recharge if needed.