The AM800 Forecast for April 30, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex as of 6:30 a.m.

Friday: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 11.

Friday Night: Clear. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 2 with frost.

Saturday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning then southwest 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 17.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Rain. High 17.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.