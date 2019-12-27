The AM800 Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45am...

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 % chance of drizzle this morning. Clearing near noon. High +12°C with temperature falling to +5°C this afternoon.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Low -4°C. Wind chill -6°C overnight.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +5°C. Wind chill -5°C in the morning.

Sunday: Periods of rain. High +9°C.

Monday: Showers. High +8°C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. High 0°C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0°C.