The AM800 Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:45am...
Friday: Mainly cloudy with 40 % chance of drizzle this morning. Clearing near noon. High +12°C with temperature falling to +5°C this afternoon.
Friday Night: A few clouds. Low -4°C. Wind chill -6°C overnight.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +5°C. Wind chill -5°C in the morning.
Sunday: Periods of rain. High +9°C.
Monday: Showers. High +8°C.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. High 0°C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0°C.