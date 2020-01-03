The AM800 Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:15am...
Friday: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +7°C.
Friday Night: Cloudy. Periods of snow mixed with rain beginning after midnight. Low +2°C.
Saturday: Periods of snow mixed with rain ending early in the morning then mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near +2°C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60% chance of snow. High +1°C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +3°C.
Tuesday: Periods of snow. High +1°C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -1°C.