The AM800 Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:15am...

Friday: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +7°C.

Friday Night: Cloudy. Periods of snow mixed with rain beginning after midnight. Low +2°C.

Saturday: Periods of snow mixed with rain ending early in the morning then mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near +2°C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60% chance of snow. High +1°C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +3°C.

Tuesday: Periods of snow. High +1°C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -1°C.