The AM800 Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:00 a.m.

There is a heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

A hot and humid tropical air mass will begin to affect Southwestern Ontario Friday. The heat and humidity will last through the weekend to at least Monday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid thirties. Humidex values will reach the low 40s each afternoon. Temperatures overnight will remain in the low to mid 20s, providing little relief from the heat

Friday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Low 21.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Clear. Low 24.

Monday: Cloudy. High 32

Tuesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 29

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.