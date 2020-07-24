The AM800 Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.
Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday Night: Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 19.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 30.
Thursday: Sunny. High 30.