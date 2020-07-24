The AM800 Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 19.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30.

Thursday: Sunny. High 30.