The AM800 Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m....

A Heat Warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and the weather authority says a prolonged period of hot weather is expected through the weekend into early next week.

Friday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 38.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Becoming clear late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 36.

Sunday: Sunny. High 35.

Monday: Sunny. High 36.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.