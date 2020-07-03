The AM800 Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m....
A Heat Warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent and the weather authority says a prolonged period of hot weather is expected through the weekend into early next week.
Friday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 38.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Becoming clear late this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 32. Humidex 36.
Sunday: Sunny. High 35.
Monday: Sunny. High 36.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.