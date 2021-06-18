The AM800 Forecast for Friday June 18, 2021
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:15 a.m.
Friday: A few showers ending late this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 20.
Saturday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.