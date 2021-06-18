The AM800 Forecast for Friday June 18, 2021

The Environment Canada forecast as of 6:15 a.m.

Friday: A few showers ending late this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 20.

Saturday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.