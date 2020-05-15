The AM800 Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5 a.m.

There is a special weather statement in effect...

Heavy rain expected again overnight Thursday and Friday morning. Another round of heavy rain is expected to start overnight in Sarnia and Windsor then extend eastwards into the rest of regions Friday morning.

Friday: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning then northwest 20 late this afternoon. High 18.

Friday Night: Showers ending early this evening then cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 9.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating early in the morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 20.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.