The AM800 Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperature steady near 7.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Low minus 1.

Saturday; Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High plus 5

Sunday: Sunny. High 8.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Windy. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.