The AM800 Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.
Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 12.
Friday Night: A few clouds. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.
Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 15.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.