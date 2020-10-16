iHeartRadio
The AM800 Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

The Environment Canada forecast as of 5:30 a.m.

Friday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 12.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 15.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

