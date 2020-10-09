The AM800 Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020
The Environment Canada forecast as of 6 a.m.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 25
Friday Night: Clear. Low 18.
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 30
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 17.